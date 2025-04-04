Manish Tewari moves adjournment to discuss 'deteriorating' ties with US

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday gave a notice to move an adjournment motion to discuss the "deteriorating" diplomatic relations of India with the United States in light of recent incidents of visa revocations affecting Indian students and the imposition of a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian goods.

The Congress Rajya Sabha MP has sought permission from the Chair to raise this matter for urgent discussion in the House.

Tewari in the motion said that the recent actions by the United States have raised serious concerns about the treatment of Indian interests in bilateral engagements.

The Congress MP further stated that the reports indicate that a significant number of Indian students have faced abrupt visa revocations, leading to uncertainty, financial distress, and the threat of deportation and the absence of a transparent grievance redressal mechanism has exacerbated anxiety among affected students and their families, many of whom have made substantial financial commitments, often through educational loans, for higher education in the U.S.

On the US reciprocal tariffs on India, Tewari in the motion said that this development raises serious concerns about the fairness of trade negotiations and their long-term impact on India's economic interests. While fostering strong trade relations is desirable, such unilateral tariff impositions undermine the principles of mutual benefit and fair competition, disproportionately affecting Indian industries, including those in agriculture, manufacturing, and emerging technology sectors.

He further said that given the gravity of these developments, it is imperative that the Government apprise the House of the steps being taken to address these issues through diplomatic channels.

Also Read

Congress MP Manickram Tagore also gave the notice to move a motion for the adjournment to discuss the recent US tariffs on the Indian economy, which is "adversely affecting" Indian exports, imports, and the livelihoods of farmers, businesses, and MSMEs across the nation.

The motion reads, "In light of these grave concerns, I request the immediate adjournment of today's regular proceedings to discuss this urgent matter of national importance. The Indian government must present its position on how it intends to protect Indian businesses, farmers, and MSMEs from the adverse effects of these tariffs. The government must also outline its strategy for negotiating with the US, to address this situation and mitigate further damage to our economy."

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Deputy LoP Gaurav Gogoi has also gave a notice to move an adjournment motion to discuss the "urgent and pressing" matter of the United States imposing "retaliatory" tariffs on Indian exports, stating that this issue has "severe economic ramifications" and requires House's immediate attention.