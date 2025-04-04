Congress to challenge Waqf Bill in the Supreme Court, says Jairam Ramesh

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, on Friday announced that the party would soon move the Supreme Court to challenge the constitutionality of the Waqf Amendment Bill. The Bill was tabled and passed in the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday, with 128 MPs voting in favour of it. Taking to X, he wrote, “The INC will very soon be challenging in the Supreme Court the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. We are confident and will continue to resist all assaults of the Modi Govt on the principles, provisions, and practices that are contained in the Constitution of India.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also criticised the central government over the passage of the Waqf Bill. Raut claimed the Bill had been introduced to grab land and that “they will soon take it”. He further added, “They (BJP) don’t care about poor Muslims — all of it was a façade.”

Waqf Amendment Bill

The Bill was first tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday by Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, and was passed after a 12-hour discussion on the issue. It secured 288 votes in favour in the Lok Sabha, while 232 MPs voted against it. Accusing the opposition of misleading the general public, Rijiju said the Bill would benefit millions of Muslims.

The Bill aims to improve the management and administration of Waqf properties in India.

(With inputs from agencies)