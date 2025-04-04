'Going to devastate our economy': Rahul Gandhi on US reciprocal tariffs

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that the United States' decision to impose reciprocal tariffs will "completely devastate our economy" with the auto industry, pharmaceuticals and agriculture among sectors expected to face the brunt.

He asked the government what it is doing about this tariff.

"Our ally has suddenly decided to impose a 26 per cent tariff, which is going to completely devastate our economy--our auto industry, pharmaceutical industry, and agriculture are all on the line," Rahul Gandhi said in Lok Sabha

US President Donald Trump announced new import tariffs on Wednesday, outlining the rates to be imposed on countries around the world, with India facing a 26 percent tariff.

Rahul Gandhi contrasted the foreign policy of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to that of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"I am wondering, someone once asked Indira Gandhi ji in the matter of foreign policy whether she leans left or right. She replied that 'I am Indian and I stand straight'. The BJP and RSS have a different philosophy; when asked to lean right or left, they say they bow their heads to every foreigner that comes," he alleged.

Also Read

"This is part of their culture and history we know that. But we would like an answer from the government of India, what are you doing about our land? What are you going to do about this tariff that our ally has imposed on us," he asked.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that China has been occupying 4000 kilometres of Indian land. He criticised the recent visit of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to China on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties of the two nations and cutting a cake with Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong to commemorate the occasion.

"It's a known fact that China is occupying 4,000 kilometres of our territory... I was shocked to see our Foreign Secretary cutting a cake with the Chinese Ambassador. China has taken over 4,000 km of our land; 20 jawans were martyred, and we are cutting a cake with them," Gandhi said, questioning the government's response to the territorial issue.

He stressed the need for restoring the status quo, stating, "We are not against normalcy, but before that, there should be a status quo, and we should get our land back."Gandhi also expressed concern over communication gaps between the ruling NDA government and the opposition, noting, "It has come to my notice that the Prime Minister and the President have written to the Chinese. It is the Chinese Ambassador informing us about this, not our own people," he said.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha also took a swipe at the US imposing reciprocal tariffs on India and recalled lines of a popular Hindi number while stating that "Trump Tariff" could wreck the Indian economy.

"Accha sila diya tune mere pyaar ka, Yaar ne hi loot liya ghar yaar ka." This song perfectly sums up India-US ties today," Raghav Chadha said in a post on X.

"We offered unflinching loyalty, but in return, the Trump Administration has imposed the Trump Tariff that could wreck the Indian economy," he added.

Chadha also posted two questions he posed to Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Faced with US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs, India on Thursday said that it is studying the opportunities that may arise from this new development in US trade policy. The Ministry of Commerce said in a statement that it is carefully examining the implications of the various measures and announcements made by the US administration.