Mayawati calls for nationwide protest on Dec 24 over Shah's Ambedkar remark

Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati on Saturday called for a nationwide protest on December 24 against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar.

In a series of posts on X, Mayawati said that Shah's remarks have hurt the hearts of the people.

"Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the author of the original book in the form of the super-humanistic and welfare constitution for the self-respect and human rights of the Dalits, deprived and other neglected people of the country, is as revered as God. His disrespect by Amit Shah hurts the hearts of the people," she said.

She further demanded that the Home Minister take back his statement.

"People from all sections of society in the country are quite agitated, angry by the words spoken by him in the Parliament regarding such a great man. Ambedkarite BSP has demanded him to take back his statement and repent, which has not been implemented till now," Mayawati said.

"In such a situation, if the demand is not met, then BSP has talked about raising voice across the country. That is why now the party has decided to hold a nationwide movement on December 24 in support of this demand. On that day, a completely peaceful dharna demonstration will be held at all the district headquarters of the country," she added.

The BSP Chief asserted that her party is dedicated to Babasaheb Ambedkar who fought hard all his life for the Dalits / Bahujans to stand on their own feet and live with self-respect and got them many legal rights including reservation.

"Therefore, if Congress, BJP etc., cannot respect Baba Saheb from their heart, then they should not disrespect him either. The day SC, ST and OBC classes got legal rights in the Constitution due to Baba Saheb, they also got heaven for seven lives," she added.

Shah on Wednesday reportedly said in Rajya Sabha, "If they (opposition) had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar, they would have got heaven for seven lives."

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi and other MPs from the INDIA alliance led protests in the Parliament complex, demanding an apology and resignation of the Union Home Minister for his remarks on former law minister BR Ambedkar.

INDIA bloc MPs staged a protest in Parliament premises when a scuffle broke out between the two sides, injuring two BJP MPs.

During the scuffle in the Parliament premises, two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi, and Mukesh Rajput were injured on their heads.

Both parties have alleged that their party members had been pushed around. Moreover, an FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi by Delhi police regarding the incident.