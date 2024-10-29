Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mayawati accuses BJP and Congress of undermining Dalit reservation

"The active engagement of casteist parties, which oppose reservation and threaten the unity of millions of oppressed and neglected Dalits, proves that the BJP and Congress are two sides of the same

Mayawati
She claimed that both the BJP and the Congress are alike and dubbed them as "casteist" (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 12:03 PM IST
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday accused the BJP and the Congress of attempting to alter reservation policies for Dalits in states governed by them, claiming these changes threaten the unity and rights of marginalised communities.

The four-time former Uttar Pradesh chief minister took to social media to express concern over the "new system" of sub-reservation for Dalits implemented by the BJP government in Haryana and the Congress governments in Telangana and Karnataka.

"This hurried implementation of sub-reservation is part of a continued conspiracy to render reservation ineffective and inactive," the BSP chief alleged  She claimed that both the BJP and the Congress are alike and dubbed them as "casteist"  "The active engagement of casteist parties, which oppose reservation and threaten the unity of millions of oppressed and neglected Dalits, proves that the BJP and Congress are two sides of the same coin. Their actions pose a greater threat to society and the Constitution...," Mayawati posted on X in Hindi.

Mayawati warned about the "divisive tactics" of the BJP, Congress and the Samajwadi Party, saying, "We must exercise extreme caution against their divisive intentions and strategies, ensuring that the legacy of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar remains strong and not weakened."  The Bahujan Samaj Party is neither aligned with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance nor its rival INDIA bloc, which included the Congress and the Samajwadi Party.

Topics :MayawatiBJPIndian National CongressReservation quota

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

