Mayoral polls in Delhi after major delays; new mayor to serve just 5 months

The mayoral term reserved for a Scheduled Caste (SC) candidate was delayed due to procedural disputes, including disagreements on the appointment of a presiding officer.

The newly elected mayor and deputy mayor, however, will only serve a brief five-month term due to the shortened tenure caused by these delays.

How is the mayor in Delhi elected?

The electoral process to appoint a mayor comprises a mix of MCD councillors, members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly representing constituencies in Delhi, and MPs from Delhi. The process is governed by the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, and related rules for local governance.

While nominated councillors are part of the MCD, they do not have voting rights in the mayoral election.

The election is conducted during the first meeting of the MCD after its constitution, with voting carried out through a secret ballot. The elected mayor serves a one-year term and holds primarily ceremonial powers, while the administrative responsibilities are managed by the MCD and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Dalit candidate to serve as Delhi mayor this year

The term is significant as it will mark the tenure of a Dalit candidate as mayor, in accordance with MCD’s rotational policy, which mandates annual mayoral elections based on different reservation categories over a five-year cycle. Under this system, the first year is reserved for women, the second for an open category, the third for a reserved category, and the final two years again for the open category.

This will be the third mayoral term under AAP’s leadership since it assumed control of the MCD in December 2022, ending the BJP’s 15-year run.

Who are the mayoral candidates in Delhi?

AAP has nominated Mahesh Khichi, the councillor from Devnagar, for the mayor’s post, with Ravinder Bhardwaj from Aman Vihar standing for deputy mayor. BJP, meanwhile, has put forward Kishan Lal from Shakurpur as its mayoral candidate and Nita Bisht from Sadatpur for the deputy role.

The AAP currently holds a slight advantage with 142 votes, which includes three Rajya Sabha MPs, 13 MLAs, and 126 councillors. While BJP has 122 votes, bolstered by seven Lok Sabha MPs and 114 councillors. Congress has a limited presence, holding eight councillor seats, while one independent councillor and one vacant seat complete the composition.

AAP vs BJP: Fight over MCD control

Current Mayor Shelly Oberoi, in office since February 2023, has been working with MCD officials across Delhi’s 12 zones to expedite pending civic projects before her term ends. These include initiatives such as park fencing, beautification works, street lighting improvements, road repairs, and covering open drains. Oberoi has held recent meetings with the MCD’s engineering department, with plans for further discussions with other departments to ensure that pending projects are completed promptly, particularly as Delhi’s Assembly elections are due early next year.

The BJP has already secured 10 of the 18 seats on the MCD’s standing committee, the corporation’s highest decision-making body. However, this result is currently under legal review as AAP has challenged the outcome in the Supreme Court, citing procedural concerns.

Tensions between the parties escalated earlier when AAP boycotted a September meeting over the ‘frisking’ of its councillors, while the Congress abstained from voting.

Satya Sharma appointed to oversee mayor selection in Delhi

BJP leader and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena appointed former East Corporation Mayor Satya Sharma , from Gautam Puri, as the presiding officer for today’s election. AAP expressed concerns over this appointment, stating that it hoped BJP would “respect the Constitution and avoid unethical actions.”

(With agency inputs)