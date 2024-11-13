With 418 AQI, Delhi's air quality turns 'severe' for first time this season

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'

Of the 36 monitoring stations in Delhi, 30 reported air quality in the 'severe' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 6:35 PM IST
Delhi's air quality turned 'severe' for the first time this season on Wednesday, with the AQI soaring to 418.
In comparison, the national capital's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) -- recorded at 4 pm every day -- stood at 334 on Tuesday. 
At 9 am on Wednesday, the air quality was 'very poor' with a reading of 366. 
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'. 
Of the 36 monitoring stations in Delhi, 30 reported air quality in the 'severe' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

