Delhi consumer commission fines Voltas Rs 10,000 for service deficiency

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 4:25 PM IST
The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Voltas Ltd to pay Rs 10,000 to a consumer for failing to repair an air conditioner (AC) unit, observing that it caused him mental agony and physical distress during the summer months.

The Commission was hearing the appeal of the consumer seeking enhancement of the Rs 2,000 compensation awarded by a district forum for failing to repair or service a defective AC unit.

The Commission comprising its president Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal and member Pinki noted the evidence before it and said, "We have no hesitation in observing that the deficiency in service from the respondent (Voltas) is limited to the failure of servicing and repairing the AC during the extended warranty period."  The order passed on November 6 said expenses for the repairs cannot be paid by the consumer.

"We modify the judgment dated January 9, 2020, (of the district forum) to the extent that the respondent is hereby directed to pay compensation of Rs 10,000 to the appellant (consumer) for the mental agony and physical distress caused during the hot weather," the Commission said.

It said Voltas also had to reimburse the consumer for the cost of repairs upon submission and review of the original service receipts.

The consumer's appeal challenged Voltas Ltd's defence before the district forum attributing the AC's malfunction to the coils getting damaged by fumes from a nearby drain.

The consumer said there was no drain in the proximity of his house and that the AC unit, purchased in 2014, became defective because of "mishandling by unqualified technicians".

Voltas Ltd neither appeared before the Commission nor did it file written submissions.

Topics :DelhiVoltas

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

