Home / Politics / MCD bypolls see 31.3% voter turnout, votes to be counted on December 3

MCD bypolls see 31.3% voter turnout, votes to be counted on December 3

Among the 12 wards where polling was held, Chandni Mahal recorded the highest turnout at 41.95 per cent

MCD office
Representative Image of MCD Office | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 8:05 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Voter turnout in the MCD bypolls to 12 wards on Sunday remained subdued, with the overall polling recorded at 31.3 per cent till 4 pm, according to the State Election Commission.

The voting began at 7.30 am and ended at 5.30 pm.

Among the 12 wards where polling was held, Chandni Mahal recorded the highest turnout at 41.95 per cent.

It was followed by Sangam Vihar-A with 38.62 per cent and Mundka with 37.82 per cent voter participation.

Greater Kailash registered the lowest turnout at just 20.87 per cent, while Dwarka-B recorded 23.72 per cent polling. Chandni Chowk saw 27.91 per cent turnout, Ashok Vihar 28.13 per cent and Shalimar Bagh-B 28.28 per cent.

The votes will be counted on December 3. The results are expected to reveal the mood of voters in the national capital after the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) comprehensive victory in the Assembly elections in February this year.

The State Election Commission has set up 580 polling booths across 143 locations for the 12 bypolls. A total of 2,320 election commission personnel, 580 home guards and 2,265 other personnel, along with 13 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces are facilitating the electoral exercise.

The fate of 51 candidates, including 26 women, will be decided at the ballot. The BJP has fielded eight women candidates, the highest. This was followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with six women candidates and Congress five.

The election is being closely observed as the AAP and the BJP will take on each other again after the Assembly polls. The BJP won 48 out of the 70 seats in the Assembly elections and returned to power in Delhi after 27 years, ousting the AAP.

Of the 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards, nine were earlier held by the BJP and three by the AAP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shivakumar rules out differences of opinion with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Parliament Winter session: Govt to push reform agenda, Oppn to target SIR

Modi-Shah using 'vendetta politics', says Cong after FIR on Sonia, Rahul

CM Vijayan is Centre's 'Trojan horse' in Kerala: Congress' Venugopal

Jairam Ramesh calls India's 8.2% GDP growth 'ironic' after IMF criticism

Topics :MCD electionsMCD bypollsDelhi municipal elections

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story