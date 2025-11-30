Home / Politics / Shivakumar rules out differences of opinion with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Shivakumar rules out differences of opinion with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

On Saturday, the two leaders had a breakfast meeting after which they put up a united front, denying any difference between them

DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 2:58 PM IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday once again dismissed reports of internal differences with CM Siddaramaiah, asserting that he never took any MLAs to Delhi amid speculation over leadership changes that had erupted earlier.

However, on Saturday, the two leaders had a breakfast meeting after which they put up a united front, denying any difference between them.

"We never had differences of opinion. I never took a single MLA whenever I went to Delhi. I could have taken at least 10 to 12 MLAs. That does not serve any purpose," Shivakumar told reporters here.

He said that he being the Karnataka Pradesh Congress president is like a "father figure" to all the party members.

"I have to take everyone along. All 140 MLAs are dear to me. I never differentiate with anyone. I have no differences of opinion with anyone," the Deputy CM said.

Recalling his efforts during H D Kumaraswamy's tenure as chief minister for a year from May 2018, he said, "I tried my best to save the coalition government of Congress and JD(S). This is something which I and God know."  He added that Kumaraswamy and his father former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda also know it.

Responding to Kumaraswamy's charge that Shivakumar had sought the support of pontiffs in the midst of power tussle, he said, "I never asked for it. I love all the castes. Many seers had spoken in my favour. Did I ask them to speak on my behalf? No. It is their love and trust in me. Should I call that wrong?"  "Let him (Kumaraswamy) say whatever he wants, but I will not get hurt. I never backstab. I fight from the front," Shivakumar said.

On the BJP's criticism over the leadership row, he remarked, "The BJP can say anything for survival. Should we take them seriously?"  The Deputy CM said that he wants to convene an all-party meeting in Delhi to highlight host of issues pertaining to the state, including farmers issue and Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project, in view of parliament session starting from December 1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :D K ShivakumarKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

