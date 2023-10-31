Home / Politics / MCD House adjourned as Congress, BJP members protest over dengue data

MCD House adjourned as Congress, BJP members protest over dengue data

When Mayor Shelly Oberoi entered the chamber of the House, she faced protests from Congress councillors on the two issues

Press Trust of India New Delhi
BJP councillors later protested on the listed agenda | File image

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 1:12 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's House was adjourned for the day on Tuesday amid protests by Congress and BJP councillors on the issue of dengue data and listed agenda.

As the House met around 11:20 am, Congress members, some of them holding placards and posters, raised slogans in the House, alleging lack of transparency in issuing data related to dengue cases reported in the national capital and, also on the issue of pollution.

When Mayor Shelly Oberoi entered the chamber of the House, she faced protests from Congress councillors on the two issues.

Some of its councillors also climbed on the benches to protest.

BJP councillors later protested on the listed agenda.

Amid the protests, the mayor adjourned the proceedings, a senior official said.

MCDCongressAam Aadmi PartyBJP

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 1:12 PM IST

