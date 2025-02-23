Meeting was centred around legal guarantee of MSP: Punjab minister Cheema

Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema stated that the meeting between the Union Ministers and farmer leaders was centred around the legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and expressed hope that further discussions on March 19 will continue to remain positive.

Speaking to ANI, the Punjab Minister said, "The meeting was centred around the legal guarantee of MSP. All the farmer leaders put forth their views on the same. It was a good discussion, and I hope that discussion will continue to be positive."

As part of the central government's outreach to farmers, three Union Ministers held a meeting with farmers leaders in Chandigarh on Saturday, assuring that they would study the reports and data presented, based on which discussions will proceed on March 19.

This meeting was the second between the central ministers and the farmers, following a previous session held on February 14 in Chandigarh.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reiterated the government's commitment to the welfare of farmers and emphasised ongoing policy interventions to address their issues.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the talks between the government and the farmers will continue to be held with a positive approach and cordial manner.

He further stated that the next meeting with farmers will be held on March 19, 2025, at the same venue, Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, Punjab.

The farmer leaders reiterated their demand before the government and the government has sought the relevant reports and data they cited, which the farmer leaders have agreed to provide to the government.

The government has assured that it will study the reports and data, based on which discussions will proceed.

The meeting was held under the chairpersonship of Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was joined by Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, and Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, farmer leaders including Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Government of India, Secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, and other senior officers of central and state governments.