Culture of 'no work' will end: Kapil Mishra slams AAP over road conditions

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Saturday hit out at the previous Aam Aadmi Party government, alleging that the condition of roads in the national capital deteriorated under its tenure.

He stated that broken roads, potholes, and waterlogging have become a common sight across the city and all cabinet ministers have hit the road today.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said," Arvind Kejriwal's government made the condition of roads in Delhi worse. Everywhere, the roads are either broken or dusty, there are potholes and waterlogging...all the cabinet ministers have hit the road today. The officials have to fix all the roads, no doubt about that."

He further slammed AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying, "Arvind Kejriwal's culture of not doing the work will end now. Officials of all departments need to understand that now the work is happening under PM Modi and it is the direct order of CM Rekha Gupta."

Minister Kapil Mishra has been given departments for law and Justice, Labour, Employment, Art and Culture, Language, and Tourism.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday met with officials from the PWD and Jal Board to discuss key infrastructural issues, including potholes and water supply management.

Addressing the media, CM Rekha Gupta said, "In the cabinet meeting yesterday, we approved the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which the AAP blocked. The scheme will soon be in the public domain... Today, we have called the PWD and Jal Board officials for a meeting with the cabinet. We will take over the issue of potholes."

The Chief Minister also stated that further critical issues would be discussed in upcoming cabinet meetings, reinforcing the government's commitment to

addressing public concerns.

CM Rekha Gupta also announced the tabling of CAG reports, which the AAP government had not tabled.

The party has promised various developmental initiatives in Delhi, including repairing roads, cleaning the Yamuna River, dealing with pollution and focusing on women's welfare.