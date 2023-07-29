Home / Politics / Meghalaya CM calls for political parties to engage on issues in Northeast

Meghalaya CM calls for political parties to engage on issues in Northeast

Stressing the significance of dialogue, communication, and discussion, he expressed optimism in finding peaceful resolutions to the issues at hand

ANI
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 9:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has urged political parties to take a keen interest in the Northeast region and address the challenges faced by its communities.

Speaking about the recent violence in Manipur, CM Sangma emphasized the importance of peace in the state for the overall well-being of the Northeast.

Stressing the significance of dialogue, communication, and discussion, he expressed optimism in finding peaceful resolutions to the issues at hand.

His remark comes at a time when the Opposition MPs of the grand alliance - I.N.D.I.A. parties are in Manipur for a two-day visit. Also, both houses of Parliament facing logjam in the ongoing Monsoon Session on the issue of violence in this northeastern state. Opposition parties are demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in the Parliament and also discuss the issue in both houses of the Parliament.

The Chief Minister highlighted that all political parties are welcome to visit the region, and he hopes they will use these opportunities not only during crises but also at other times to witness the difficulties faced by the people of the Northeast. He believes that through collaboration and understanding, lasting peace can be restored in the region.

Earlier, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey urged the visiting I.N.D.I.A. leaders to contribute to the restoration of peace and order to the violence-hit Northeast. She also called on all parties and stakeholders to help put the state back on track.

The leaders of the visiting delegation said earlier they would refrain from raising any political issues during their visit and would simply focus on getting a sense of the situation on the ground.

Also Read

Swearing-in-ceremony of Meghalaya's NPP-led govt likely on Tuesday

Meghalaya govt denied permission for PM Modi's rally in Tura: BJP

Meghalaya polls: Songs, music to motivate voters for Feb 27 election

All options open to form stable govt: Meghalaya CM after exit polls

Don't waste vote on other parties, pledge support for NPP: Meghalaya CM

Amit Shah to visit Madhya Pradesh tomorrow, Congress takes jibe

JD(U) slams BJP for 'ignoring' Bihar leaders in list of office-bearers

BJP will secure one-sided victory in Rajasthan Assembly polls: JP Nadda

Tribals in Manipur reach out to Oppn alliance INDIA; seek President's rule

We hope PM speaks in Parliament soon on Manipur situation: Farooq Abdullah

Topics :MeghalayaNortheast Indianational politicsConrad Sangma

First Published: Jul 29 2023 | 9:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story