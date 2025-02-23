Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Mehbooba slams Assembly speaker for imposing a form of 'martial law'

Mehbooba slams Assembly speaker for imposing a form of 'martial law'

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister accused Rather of imposing a form of martial law while occupying a constitutional position

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 1:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said the role of the assembly speaker is to safeguard the rights of members of the legislature and not to act as a censor.

Her remarks came after Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather took a serious note of publicity of the House business notices ahead of the Budget session. The Speaker has asked the members to desist from the breach of privilege.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister accused Rather of imposing a form of "martial law" while occupying a constitutional position.

"While Rathar Sahab may be concerned with preserving the sanctity of legislative proceedings, as Speaker, his primary role is to safeguard the rights of members, not to act as a censor," she said in a post on X.

She said transparency and public awareness of legislative activities should not be seen as an infringement on parliamentary practices.

"On the contrary, informing the public about notices, questions, and resolutions in advance promotes accountability. Many significant parliamentary bills, such as the recent Waqf Bill, are debated publicly for months.

Also Read

Disheartening to see country's largest minority facing threats: Mehbooba

Mehbooba Mufti dissolves PDP structure; new leadership to be appointed soon

Mehbooba Mufti shedding 'crocodile tears' over Nasrallah's killing: BJP

IND vs PAK: PCB asks ICC for explanation over India's national anthem row

IND vs PAK: Babar missing during Naqvi's pep talk to Pakistan cricket team

"Regrettably, it appears that Rathar Sahab, a seasoned politician, is imposing a form of martial law while occupying a constitutional position," she added.

The Budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is scheduled to begin on March 3.

The Speaker said it is improper to give unwarranted publicity to the notices of questions, Bills, resolutions and other similar matters connected with business of the House.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM, Shah must meet K'taka, Maha CMs to prevent Belagavi-like assaults: Raut

Telangana tunnel collapse: BJP leader seeks probe, says rescue is priority

Unnecessary controversy: Tamil Nadu BJP hits back at DMK amid row over NEP

Meeting was centred around legal guarantee of MSP: Punjab minister Cheema

People gave clear verdict on Sena, NCP with thumping Mahayuti win: Shah

Topics :Mehbooba MuftiMehboobaJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story