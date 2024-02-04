Minister Chhagan Bhujbal's resignation not accepted: Deputy CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the resignation of senior OBC leader and state cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal has not been accepted.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be able to clarify on this, Fadnavis told reporters late Saturday night.

Bhujbal, who has accused the Maharashtra government of facilitating "backdoor entry" of the Maratha community into the quota for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), on Saturday said he resigned from the state cabinet on November 16 last year.

He further said that he kept quiet for more than two months because the chief minister and the deputy CM asked him not to speak about it.

Talking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "The chief minister will be able to clarify on this, but I can only say as of now that Bhujbal's resignation has not been accepted by the chief minister or me."



Bhujbal, who belongs to the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the NCP, on Saturday reiterated that he is not opposed to Marathas getting the reservation but is against sharing the existing quota for the OBCs.

"I will work for the welfare of OBCs and their rights throughout my life. There is no need to demand my resignation or kick me out as some opposition leaders and those from my alliance are demanding. I quit on November 16 last year," he said.

"I was silent on the issue for two-and-a-half months because the chief minister and the deputy chief minister had asked me not to speak about it," he added.

A Shiv Sena MLA from the Eknath Shinde camp had said Bhujbal should be sacked for trying to create a rift in society.

Bhujbal has accused the government of pandering to the demands of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange.