MNS stir against toll: Raj Thackeray calls state's biggest scam, slams CM

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday warned the state government that his party workers will set fire to toll booths in the state if they are stopped from ensuring that small vehicles are exempted from paying toll charges.

Speaking to reporters here, Thackeray alleged toll collection in Maharashtra is the biggest scam in the history of the state.

I have sought an appointment with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the next couple of days. Will see what comes out of that meeting, otherwise, keeping the deputy chief minister's (Devendra Fadnavis) statement in mind, MNS workers will gather at every toll booth and ensure that four, three and two-wheelers are not charged tolls. If we are stopped, we will set it ablaze, Thackeray said.

Thackeray was referring to Fadnavis' statement on Sunday in which he said small vehicles are exempted from paying tolls.

All political parties have come to power in the state in the last few years, but, none of them implemented their assurance of making Maharashtra toll-free, he said, alleging that toll booths are a means of livelihood for many politicians.

They get some share from the money collected at toll booths every day, every week and every month. Hence, toll booths will never be closed down, and you will also never get good roads, the MNS chief said.

"Toll collection in Maharashtra is the biggest ever scam taken place in the history of the state. I want a thorough investigation in the toll collection and its other details.

When asked about CM Shinde withdrawing a submission before the court, Thackeray said, "I wonder what made him to take such decision. I have a question for CM Shinde, who had filed a petition against toll fee. But now he has withdrawn it. Why? Who made him withdraw it?"



Thackeray further raised questions regarding the movement of money collected at toll booths and asked why the same companies keep getting contracts for toll collection.

In response to Thackeray's comments, Fadnavis on Monday issued a statement saying 12 toll booths in the state were closed down through an order published on May 31, 2015.

As many as 12 toll booths were closed via an order that came into effect from midnight May 31, 2015. There were 38 toll booths of the public works department in the state, of which 11 were closed, while of the 53 toll booths of the Maharashtra Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), one was closed, the statement said.

At the other 53 toll booths of the PWD and MSRDC put together, cars, jeeps and state transport buses are exempted from paying tolls, he said in the statement, adding that the decision to compensate the toll companies was taken in 2017 and a government resolution was issued on August 31, 2017.