BJP releases second candidate list for Chhattisgarh; 64 candidates listed

BJP will be fielding MPs Renuka Singh, Gomati Sai, and Arun Sao in the upcoming Assembly polls, Raman Singh will contest from Rajnandgaon again

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: PTI

Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 6:06 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its second list of candidates for Chhattisgarh state Assembly elections. The list includes former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and its state president Arun Sao as candidates among the list 64 nominees for the elections to the 90-member Assembly. 

Three Members of Parliament (MPs), including Renuka Singh and Gomati Sai, were also included in the list as the party continues with fielding parliamentarians in the upcoming Assembly polls, underlining its all-out bid to win power in the current round of five-state elections. Check full list here.

The state is going to the polls in two phases on November 7 and November 17. The results for all five election states will be released on December 3 by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

BJP's first list was released mid-August. In a surprising move, the announcement came before the ECI had announced the poll dates.

The Congress had won 68 seats and the BJP 15 in the 2018 Assembly polls. The BJP has announced 21 candidates for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly. The list includes five women candidates. The list was announced a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC), the party's decision-making body for selection of candidates and preparation of strategies.

 

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 6:06 PM IST

