BJP is strong on the ground level, says Leaders of Opposition in Rajasthan

Rajendra Rathore accused the Congress-led state government of being based on lies, calls them out for paper leak scandal and corruption

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rajendra Rathore (Photo: Twitter/@Rajendra4BJP)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 6:24 PM IST
Following the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s announcement of the election dates in five states, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Rajasthan expressed their confidence in the party's victory, emphasising the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work in the upcoming assembly polls. Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore stated that the BJP is fully prepared for the elections and criticised the Congress government, accusing it of being based on lies.

Rathore told PTI, "The Congress government formed on the basis of lies will end." Adding that the party organisation is strong at the ground level in the state. He added that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot did nothing except glorify himself with public money.

Deputy leader of Opposition Satish Poonia also highlighted Modi's influence and work, stating that it would give the BJP an advantage. Poonia emphasised the party's strong grassroots presence and predicted a victory with a substantial mandate. Poonia believes that the corruption and the paper leak scandal are key factors working against the Congress in Rajasthan.

Rathore had also raised the issue of paper leaks in the Rajasthan Assembly in July, when the Congress-led government tried to pass a Bill to increase the punishment for those involved in the crime. At the time, Rathore demanded that all competitive exams conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He added that enhancing the punishment was pointless if "politically influential people" were involved. BJP MLAs also staged a walkout as a sign of protest against the paper leaks.

The Rajasthan state Assembly elections are slated for November 23, as announced by the Election Commission of India on Monday. The Rajasthan Assembly has 200 constituencies up for elections. The state has been dominated by the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since its formation. Congress won the last elections in 2018 with 101 seats. 

(With agency inputs)
 

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 6:24 PM IST

