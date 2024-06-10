Modi 3.0 govt Cabinet: Bhupender Yadav returns as environment minister

Having served his time well behind the curtains and on the drawing boards of numerous election war rooms, Bhupender Yadav is now ready to take a front role as a cabinet minister in the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Yadav, who has been elected as a Lok Sabha MP from Alwar in Rajasthan for the first time, has his task cut out as he takes charge of the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry.

“The party has full faith in Yadav and he is known to mean business. He has been made in charge as Environment Minister. BJP doesn’t want to take any chances. After getting through a tough battle in Gujarat, the party knows Yadav can perform in this southern state also,” said a person close to the minister.





People who have followed Yadav's journey in Indian politics recall that it was his enormous success in Rajasthan polls, way back in 2013, that brought him close to the party's top leadership.

Yadav was born in Ajmer, Rajasthan, on June 30, 1969. He received his bachelor's degree and Bachelor of Laws degree from Government College, Ajmer.

He started as a student union leader, and in 2000, he was appointed the general secretary of the Akhil Bhartiya Adhivakta Parishad, a lawyers’ organisation, and held this position until 2009.

Prior to beginning his political career, he was an advocate in the Supreme Court and also served as government counsel for important commissions.

He also served as the Union labour and employment minister in the previous government. This portfolio has now been allotted to Mansukh Mandaviya.

Yadav's role as environment minister will be crucial, with the country proposing to host the international climate talks (COP33) in 2028.