Home / Politics / Modi govt's Atal Pension Yojana poorly designed, a paper tiger: Cong

Modi govt's Atal Pension Yojana poorly designed, a paper tiger: Cong

Nearly 83% of the subscribers are in the lowest slab of Rs 1,000 pension, because the monthly contribution for it is low and it goes "unnoticed" by the beneficiaries, Jairam Ramesh said

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi, Friday, March 22, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Tuesday attacked the Modi government over the Atal Pension Yojana, alleging it is a "very poorly-designed scheme" and a "paper tiger" that needs officials to hoodwink and coerce people into participating in it.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the scheme is a "fitting representation of the Modi Government's policy making: headline management, with few benefits actually reaching the people".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

His attack came after a media report claimed that nearly one of three subscribers who dropped out of the central government's pension scheme for the unorganised sector, the Atal Pension Yojana (APY), did so because their accounts were opened without their "explicit" permission. The report cited a recent sample study by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR).

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "The Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) was in Bengaluru on the 24th of March, where she was proclaiming the benefits of the Atal Pension Yojana initiated by the Modi Government as its 'flagship social security programme'."

"Just a day later, here's what emerged: Up to a third of the subscribers to this scheme were enrolled into the scheme without 'explicit permission' by officers seeking to meet their quotas," he said sharing the media report on X.

Nearly 83 per cent of the subscribers are in the lowest slab of Rs. 1,000 pension, because the monthly contribution for it is low and it goes "unnoticed" by the beneficiaries, he said.

For subscribers, the amount of return is not very attractive since it is a fixed income pension, which loses value with rising prices, Ramesh said.

"The 'flagship' Atal Pension Yojana is a very poorly-designed scheme, a paper tiger that needs officials to hoodwink and coerce people into participating in it. It's a fitting representation of the Modi Government's policy making: headline management, with few benefits actually reaching the people!" he said.

Atal Pension Yojana (APY), a pension scheme for citizens of India is focused on the unorganised sector workers. Under the APY, guaranteed minimum pension of Rs. 1,000/- or 2,000/- or 3,000/- or 4,000 or 5,000/- per month will be given at the age of 60 years depending on the contributions by the subscribers.

Also Read

Female govt employees may now nominate child for pension before husband

Atal Pension Yojana enrolment crosses 60 mn, 7.9 mn additions in FY24

PM Modi announces PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, to invest over 75000 cr

OPS vs NPS: Why did government employees hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan?

PFRDA asks govt to hike guaranteed pension under Atal Pension Yojana

Ensure no shortage of free medicine: Kejriwal issues second order from jail

No proof to show graft money powered 2022 assembly polls: Goa AAP chief

LS polls: CPI(M) expects turnaround in Bengal after barren outcome in 2019

BJP plans counter-protest, demands Kejriwal's resignation as chief minister

US encourages 'fair, transparent' process for arrested Delhi CM Kejriwal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra Modipension schemeAtal Pension YojanaNational Pension SchemeIndian National Congress

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story