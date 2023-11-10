Gwalior-Chambal battle: Loyalties, betrayals, and the cry for change

In the run-up to the impending elections in Madhya Pradesh, the Gwalior-Chambal region emerges as the epicentre of a formidable political contest, characterised by a clash of loyalties.

While the 'Maharaja of Gwalior,' Jyotiraditya Scindia, is mobilising his loyal supporters to unite under the banner of his current party — the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — the spectre of his political history looms large.

Local leaders of his previous party — the Congress — are strategically highlighting what they describe as Scindia’s ‘betrayal for power’ to sway voters.

“It is ‘Maharaja’ who betrayed the people of Madhya Pradesh. This time, people are ready to take revenge for their betrayal,” says Bablu Singh, a local member of Congress in Gwalior.



In addition to emphasising Scindia’s ‘betrayal,’ the Congress is shining a spotlight on the lack of infrastructure development and job opportunities in the region.

“The people of this region supported the Congress in the previous (2018) election because the BJP did nothing for its development in its 15-year rule. However, by toppling the government, the BJP betrayed these people, who are now poised to seek their revenge,” said Singh.

In 2018, the Congress won 26 of 34 seats in the region, ending the BJP’s 15-year-old rule. The BJP won seven seats and the BSP one.

But after Scindia’s coup in March 2020 with 22 MLAs, the BJP increased its tally to 16 seats in the bypolls.

While the Congress endeavours to rally voters against Scindia, the BJP has responded to the attacks by deploying heavyweight figures such as Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

The voters in the region are uniting in support of their leader, driven by considerations of caste and region, with the hope that he may become the chief minister. Kanwar Pal Singh, a voter in the Dimani Assembly constituency in Morena, where Tomar is contesting this time, says, “Tomar Sahab is one of the prominent contenders for the chief minister’s post in the state. Although our initial plan was to vote against the BJP, the party’s decision to field him has left us undecided.”

Scindia loyalists are emphasising his close association with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing his recent visit to The Scindia School last month.

While the BJP is expected to gain advantages from these heavyweight figures, it is also likely to encounter challenges stemming from its rule of over two decades.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the longest-serving chief minister of the state, is emerging as both the BJP’s key asset and its significant liability in this region. The BJP faces a delicate balancing act, particularly in navigating Chouhan’s popularity among female voters. The chief minister has actively received women’s support through welfare programmes and cash schemes.