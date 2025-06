Modi says NDA govt devoted to building self reliant India, social welfare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described his government as compassionate and devoted to the welfare of the poor as it prepares to launch a mass outreach to highlight its achievements in 11 years in office.

Modi said on X that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has over the past decade taken path-breaking steps to uplift several people from the clutches of poverty, focussing on empowerment, infrastructure and inclusion.

The NDA remains committed to building an inclusive and self-reliant India, where every citizen has the opportunity to live with dignity, he said, adding that all its key schemes have transformed the lives of the poor.

ALSO READ: Govt aims for poverty-free villages through welfare schemes: Shivraj Singh He said, "Initiatives like PM Awas Yojana, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana and Ayushman Bharat have enhanced access to housing, clean cooking fuel, banking and healthcare. The push for DBT, digital inclusion and rural infrastructure has ensured transparency and faster delivery of benefits till the last mile." It is due to this that over 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, he said. Modi is set to complete the first year of his third straight term in office on June 9, marking an uninterrupted 11 years in power.