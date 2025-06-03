Home / Politics / BJP slams Bhagwant Mann's 'one nation, one husband' remark on Op Sindoor

BJP slams Bhagwant Mann's 'one nation, one husband' remark on Op Sindoor

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann calls the BJP's door-to-door sindoor campaign 'one nation, one husband' scheme; BJP slams remarks as vulgar and disrespectful

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 6:00 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday strongly criticised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his comments on Operation Sindoor, describing his statement as "disgraceful".
 
The BJP’s Chandigarh unit took to X to express their outrage, stating, "Bhagwant Mann just mocked Operation Sindoor, asking 'Will you wear sindoor in Modi’s name? Is this One Nation, One Husband?' This isn’t satire. This is vulgarity dressed as leadership."
 
  Mann had earlier taken a jibe at the BJP’s initiative to distribute sindoor (vermillion) door-to-door as part of their campaign. Addressing the media, he said, "BJP is seeking votes in the name of Operation Sindoor. These people have turned 'sindoor' into a joke. They are sending sindoor to every home. Will you now apply 'sindoor' in (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's name? Is this a 'one nation, one husband' scheme?"
 
His comments came in response to questions about BJP workers campaigning for votes in Ludhiana in the name of Operation Sindoor.
 

BJP defends Op Sindoor as 'symbol of justice'

 
The BJP said, "Let’s be clear: Operation Sindoor was launched after Hindu women were targeted by terrorists, identified by their sindoor. It was about justice for the innocent, not a joke."
 
It further condemned Mann’s remarks for misunderstanding the symbolic value of sindoor. "He cannot grasp the meaning of sindoor — a symbol of love, sacrifice, and strength for every Indian woman. Bhagwant Mann didn’t insult BJP. He insulted every widow of a soldier, every mother of a martyr, every woman of Bharat," the BJP said in the X post.
 
The BJP recently launched a nationwide drive to highlight the government’s achievements related to Operation Sindoor.
 

Operation Sindoor

 
Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which was carried out by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and resulted in 26 deaths.
 
In retaliation, the Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, eliminating over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.
 
Following India’s strikes, Pakistan retaliated with artillery shelling along the Line of Control and attempted drone attacks. India escalated its countermeasures by targeting key Pakistani military and air bases, including Nur Khan air base in Rawalpindi and Rahim Yar Khan airbase.
 
Both nations agreed to cease hostilities by May 10, bringing a temporary halt to the conflict.

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

