Home / Politics / Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves establishment of state Quantum Mission

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves establishment of state Quantum Mission

The Cabinet cleared the Quantum Mission proposed by the IT Department; a Quantum Valley will be developed in Amaravati with 50 acres earmarked for infrastructure

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM
Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM | Image: X/@ncbn
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved the establishment of a state Quantum Mission, Minister K Parthasarathy announced. The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
 
Addressing the media at the Secretariat, the Information and Public Relations Minister said the proposal was put forth by the Department of IT, Electronics and Communications and aims to align with India’s broader National Quantum Mission (NQM).
 
A Quantum Valley will be developed in the capital city of Amaravati, with 50 acres of land earmarked for the project.
 
"In future, Andhra Pradesh will be on top in the world in quantum computing. From schools to universities, all of them will be involved in training," Parthasarathy said.
 
Expert committee to oversee implementation 
The state government has formed a committee of experts on quantum computing to guide the mission. The initiative seeks to embed quantum-related training across education levels, from schools to higher education institutions.
 
What is the National Quantum Mission? 
The National Quantum Mission is a central government initiative aimed at advancing quantum technology and applications in India. Approved at a total outlay of ₹6,003.65 crore, it runs from 2023–24 to 2030–31 and supports infrastructure, research, and human resource development.
 
Key projects approved by Andhra Pradesh Cabinet
 
• ₹57 crore for viability gap funding at Uddhanam in Srikakulam district
• ₹82 crore for drinking water projects in Kuppam, Chittoor district
 
Other Cabinet decisions
 
• Promotion of 248 Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) constables to head constables
• Health and Family Welfare Department’s proposal to achieve a world record on International Yoga Day on 21 June
• Industries Department’s plan to establish one MSME park in each assembly constituency
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM, EAM 'quiet' on Indian students being affected by Trump's actions: Cong

Pension remarks meant to show govt's delay in payment, arrears: Venugopal

BJP slams Bhagwant Mann's 'one nation, one husband' remark on Op Sindoor

Rahul Gandhi visits MP, holds meeting with senior Congress leaders

Oppn parties demand special session of Parliament, write letter to PM

Topics :N Chandrababu NaiduAndhra PradeshQuantum internetquantum computerAmaravati

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story