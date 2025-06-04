Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves establishment of state Quantum Mission

N Chandrababu Naidu. The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved the establishment of a state Quantum Mission, Minister K Parthasarathy announced. The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister

Addressing the media at the Secretariat, the Information and Public Relations Minister said the proposal was put forth by the Department of IT, Electronics and Communications and aims to align with India’s broader National Quantum Mission (NQM).

A Quantum Valley will be developed in the capital city of Amaravati, with 50 acres of land earmarked for the project.

"In future, Andhra Pradesh will be on top in the world in quantum computing. From schools to universities, all of them will be involved in training," Parthasarathy said.