More than 'Amrit Kaal', we need 'Shiksha Kaal' for India: Cong Prez Kharge

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 10:54 AM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday hit out at the Modi government over the state of education in the country, and said India shall ensure justice for its students in 2024.

"More than 'Amrit Kaal', we need 'Shiksha Kaal' for India," he said in a post on X.

"In 2024, India shall ensure NYAY for our students from the Modi Government, for its report card on 'Education' is marked with gross Failure," he said citing the Annual State of Education Report (ASER).

Quoting from the report, he said "56.7 percent of 14 to 18-year-old students in rural India can't do class 3 math and 26.5 percent of this age group still cannot read a class 2 level text fluently in their regional language".

He also noted that 25 percent of youth in the 17-18 age group have discontinued education, mostly due to "lack of interest".

Kharge also posted a 35-second video along with his post that alleged that the "BJP is destroying the future of our young.

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

