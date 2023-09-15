Home / Politics / MoS blames Farooq Abdullah's politics for scourge of terrorism in Kashmir

MoS blames Farooq Abdullah's politics for scourge of terrorism in Kashmir

"Farooq Abdullah and his family have ruled, misruled and misgoverned Jammu and Kashmir for many many years," Chandrasekhar added

ANI General News
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 7:23 AM IST
Reacting to National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah's statement that "there are encounters daily" in Jammu and Kashmir and thereby questioning the claim of the Centre of normalcy in the Union territory, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday said that the politics of Abdullah and his family has been responsible for the scourge of terrorism in the Valley.

"Farooq Abdullah and his family have ruled, misruled and misgoverned Jammu and Kashmir for many many years. Their politics have primarily been responsible for decades of deprivation and J & K people's suffering from lack of rights, economic opportunities and the scourge of terrorism," Chandrasekhar said while talking to ANI.

"So I think that he is the least appropriate person to comment on what is right and wrong for the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the Union Minister added.

While questioning the claims of normalcy in the Union Territory Farooq Abdullah also pitched for peace talks.

Speaking to the media in Budgam, Farooq said that he does not see an end to the encounters which, as per him, were taking place daily in Kashmir.

"I don't see the end of this (encounters). Today we had an encounter in Rajouri, there are encounters daily (taking place in (Kashmir). The government (Centre and J-K) is shouting daily that militancy is over (in Kashmir). Now tell me, is militancy over?"

The NC veteran on Thursday visited the house of slain DySP Humayun Bhat who was killed in an encounter that broke out in the Kokernag area on Wednesday and continued on the second consecutive day on Thursday. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased.

Beside a DySP, an Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit along with a major were also killed in the Anantnag encounter.

The killed officers have been identified as Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak & DySP Humayun Bhat.Two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter that began in the Narla area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Tuesday.

Security forces have recovered a large quantity of warlike stores, including medicines, with Pakistan markings during a search amid the encounter that continued on Wednesday evening according to officials.

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 7:23 AM IST

