MUDA case: I have faith in judiciary, truth will triumph, says Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, facing probe into the MUDA 'scam' case, on Thursday asserted that he is conducting himself in accordance with his conscience and confident that truth would prevail as he once again rejected opposition calls for his scalp. "Satyameva Jayate," he declared as he spoke at the inaugural ceremony of the ten-day Dasara celebrations on the premises of temple of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru and its royals, atop the Chamundi Hills here. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Amid demands by the BJP and JD(S) for his resignation over the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) 'scam', the Chief Minister emphasised that so long as he has the blessings of the people and Chamundeshwari, "no one can do anything."



Siddaramaiah received support from unexpected quarters in the MUDA case as senior JD(S) leader and MLA G T Devegowda decried calls for his resignation.

Reiterating that he has done no wrong, the Chief Minister said had he done anything wrong, it would not have been possible for him to stay in politics for so long.

"Earlier too I had been the Chief Minister for five years, probably in Karnataka's history after Devaraj Urs, if there is any Chief Minister who has completed five years term, it is only Siddaramaiah," said Siddaramaiah, who had served as Chief Minister from 2013 to 2018.

Even now despite all obstacles and difficulties, he has the blessings of mother goddess Chamundeshwari, the Chief Minister said.

"G T Devegowda (JDS MLA) is a member in MUDA, he knows what the truth is, so despite being in another party he has tried to speak the truth. 'Satyameva Jayate', truth will always triumph. So I have said several times that until this government and Siddaramaiah have the blessings of you, the people of the state, no one can do anything," he added.

Siddaramaiah noted that he has won from Chamundeshwari Assembly segment five times out of eight elections that he fought from there, and he lost three thrice, including once against Devegowda. "It was a defeat due to my own faults, I don't want to analyse it now. Because of the blessing of the people of Chamundeshwari, I have been Chief Minister twice."



"I have thrice won from Varuna and once from Badami, five times from Chamundeshwari. I have won nine elections. It has been over 40 years since I first became Minister. On August 17, 1984 I first became Minister. Due to the blessings of goddess Chamundeshwari, I have done no wrong, had I done anything wrong, it would not have been possible for me to stay in politics for so long," he said.

Pointing out that he and Devegowda are from the same taluk and had worked together in the past, Siddarmaiah said, his statement that truth will triumph, has instilled more strength in him. "I thank G T Devegowda."



Devegowda, who is JD(S) core committee chief who shared the stage with Siddaramaiah at the Dasara event, praised the Chief Minister, as he hit out at those demanding his resignation.

"Those from the state and at the Centre, after becoming Minister (at the Centre) without understanding the responsibility and the respect they have, by sidelining his (Siddaramaiah) good works are everyday demanding his resignation," Devegowda said in a dig at JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

"Will Kumaraswamy who has won with over two lakh votes (in the Mandya Lok Sabha elections) resign when asked to resign? Siddaramaiah has won (and become CM) with the support of 136 MLAs. He is being asked to resign, should he resign? Show me which law asks him to resign or says put him in jail," Devegowda said.

Stating that he is speaking about Siddaramaiah as he knows him personally, he said if one has to quit just because an FIR has been registered, "no one will be there either from Congress or BJP or JD(S)." "Has the Court or Governor asked for Siddaramaiah's resignation or put in jail?"



"Let everyone against whom FIR has been registered resign if they have courage," Devegowda challenged and said, "....courts are there, they will give verdict, which everyone will abide by. Do development first, and look at what has to be gotten from the Centre (by Kumaraswamy and BJP) and what has to be done for the state...," the JD(S) leader said.

Listing out his contribution to the state and Mysuru during his earlier stint as Chief Minister and now during the current term, including five guarantee schemes, Siddaramaiah said their beneficiaries tell him every day not to be afraid for any reason and that they are with him.

"I have faith in the courts, we are trying to conduct ourselves in accordance with our conscience. That's the reason during Gandhi Jayanti yesterday I had quoted Mahatma Gandhi's teaching that the court of conscience was above all courts. Because of my faith in courts and strong belief that I have worked according to my conscience, truth will triumph," the CM said.

The Lokayukta police on September 27 registered an FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju -- from whom Mallikarjuna Swamy purchased land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others, following a Special Court order on September 25.

The ED has also registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR by police, against the Chief Minister over the alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA.