Govt's debt of Rs 176 trn puts burden of Rs 1.26 lakh on each citizen: Min

The Congress leader and Virudhunagar MP, Manickam Tagore, on Thursday alleged that PM Narendra Modi was working hand in hand with Adani and Ambani and blamed the government for accumulating debt. In a post on X, he highlighted a news report on central government's debt and its effects on citizens.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "India's debt soars to Rs176 trillion, meaning each citizen carries a burden of Rs 1.26 lakh. While Modi works hand-in-hand with Adani and Ambani, the common man faces the weight of mounting debt. Time for accountability! #DebtBurden #EconomicJustice," he said.

Congress MP has earlier raised several issues related to monetary matters

He earlier wrote a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to bring her attention towards the "severe shortage" of lower denomination currency notes and said that the situation is causing "inconvenience" and "hardship" in rural areas and urban poor communities.

In a social media post on X, Manickram Tagore wrote, "Wrote a letter to Hon'ble Finance Minister @nsitharaman regarding the severe shortage of Rs. 10, 20, and 50 denomination notes, which is causing hardship in rural and urban poor communities. Urging for immediate intervention to resume printing and distribution. #CurrencyShortage #RuralIndia #FinancialInclusion"

Meanwhile, ahead of the Assembly polls in Haryana, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in a rally.

He said, "When the media of Adani and Ambani shows the face of PM on television for 24 hours, then you should realise that this is an attack on the constitution. Have you seen Ambani wedding? Ambani spent crores on the wedding. Whose money is this? It is your money... You take bank loans to marry your children but Narendra Modi ji has made such a structure under which the selected 25 people can spend crores on weddings, but a farmer can organise a wedding only by drowning in debt. If this is not an attack on the Constitution, then what is? The amount of money PM Modi will give to Adani and Ambani is the same amount of money we will give to the poor of this country.