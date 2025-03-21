Home / Politics / Muslim quota Bill: K'taka Assembly suspends 18 BJP MLAs for creating ruckus

Muslim quota Bill: K'taka Assembly suspends 18 BJP MLAs for creating ruckus

According to PTI, Doddanagouda Patil, Ashwath Narayan, Munirathna, are among 18 BJP MLAs suspended for creating ruckus in the Assembly

Marshals
Photo: PTI
Mohammad Anab Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
On Friday, 18 Karnataka BJP MLAs were suspended from the state Assembly for six months for "disrespecting" the Chair. Earlier in the day, the Karnataka Assembly witnessed a heavy protest and ruckus by the BJP MLAs ahead of the passing of a Bill that gives 4 per cent quota to Muslims in public contracts. Assembly Speaker UT Khader ordered the marshals to forcefully evict the suspended BJP MLAs. Later, the Bill was passed in the Assembly.
 
According to PTI, Doddanagouda Patil, Ashwath Narayan, and Munirathna are among the 18 BJP MLAs suspended for creating a ruckus in the Assembly.
 
The BJP MLAs were seen storming the well of the House, tearing copies of the Bill, and hurling them at the Speaker.
 
The BJP has termed the Bill "unconstitutional" and accused the Congress government of indulging in appeasement politics.
 
They further said that the Bill would be challenged in court.
 
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Bill aligns with his government’s commitment to inclusive development and affirmative action.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bihar Assembly sees war of words over Nitish 'insulting' national anthem

K'taka Assembly passes Muslim quota Bill; BJP tears, hurls it at Speaker

Rahul Gandhi calls merit a flawed upper-caste idea, backs caste census

'Will govt have gumption to give notice to X over Grok': Manish Tewari

BJP raking up Disha Salian case after failing on Aurangzeb: Sanjay Raut

Topics :Karnataka Assembly electionsKarnataka AssemblyBJP MLAsCongressSiddaramaiah

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story