Muslim quota Bill: K'taka Assembly suspends 18 BJP MLAs for creating ruckus

On Friday, 18 Karnataka BJP MLAs were suspended from the state Assembly for six months for "disrespecting" the Chair. Earlier in the day, the Karnataka Assembly witnessed a heavy protest and ruckus by the BJP MLAs ahead of the passing of a Bill that gives 4 per cent quota to Muslims in public contracts. Assembly Speaker UT Khader ordered the marshals to forcefully evict the suspended BJP MLAs. Later, the Bill was passed in the Assembly. According to PTI, Doddanagouda Patil, Ashwath Narayan, and Munirathna are among the 18 BJP MLAs suspended for creating a ruckus in the Assembly.

The BJP MLAs were seen storming the well of the House, tearing copies of the Bill, and hurling them at the Speaker.

The BJP has termed the Bill "unconstitutional" and accused the Congress government of indulging in appeasement politics.

They further said that the Bill would be challenged in court.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Bill aligns with his government’s commitment to inclusive development and affirmative action.