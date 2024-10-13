Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / BJP appoints Shah, Mohan Yadav observers for Haryana party leader election

BJP appoints Shah, Mohan Yadav observers for Haryana party leader election

The BJP secured a third term in the assembly polls in Haryana, results of which were declared on October 8. It won 48 seats against the Congress' 37 in the 90-member assembly in the northern state

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit
(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 9:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The BJP parliamentary board on Sunday appointed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as central observers for the election of the state legislature party leader in Haryana.

The BJP secured a third term in the assembly polls in Haryana, results of which were declared on October 8. It won 48 seats against the Congress' 37 in the 90-member assembly in the northern state.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh were appointed by the parliamentary board as observers to elect the legislature party leader in Jammu and Kashmir, the party national general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement.

The National Conference has emerged as the single largest party in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls with 42 seats and has a comfortable majority in the 95-member House as its alliance partners Congress and CPI(M) have won six seats and one seat respectively.

The BJP bagged an all-time high of 29 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also opened its account in Jammu and Kashmir, winning from the Doda Assembly constituency.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Haryana elections: Congress alleges 'EVM tampering' in 13 more seats

Haryana polls: Cong submits more complaints to EC about EVM discrepancies

Nayab Singh Saini likely to be sworn in as Haryana CM on October 15

Haryana Assembly: 96% MLAs crorepatis, 13% face criminal cases, shows data

Haryana elections: Cong files complain with ECI over outcome of state poll

Topics :HaryanaBJP

First Published: Oct 13 2024 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story