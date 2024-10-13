BJP appoints Shah, Mohan Yadav observers for Haryana party leader election

The BJP parliamentary board on Sunday appointed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as central observers for the election of the state legislature party leader in Haryana.

The BJP secured a third term in the assembly polls in Haryana, results of which were declared on October 8. It won 48 seats against the Congress' 37 in the 90-member assembly in the northern state.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh were appointed by the parliamentary board as observers to elect the legislature party leader in Jammu and Kashmir, the party national general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement.