Home / Politics / My husband will reveal truth on March 28 in court, says Sunita Kejriwal

My husband will reveal truth on March 28 in court, says Sunita Kejriwal

She said Kejriwal was a brave and genuine person and his resolve was strong

New Delhi: Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, virtually addresses a press conference, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 12:53 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Stressing that no money was found in multiple Enforcement Directorate raids, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita on Wednesday said her husband would do a "big expose" on the alleged excise policy scam in court on March 28.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the ED on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded to the agency's custody till March 28.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sunita Kejriwal in a digital briefing said her husband will reveal the truth on March 28 and also present evidence.

"Despite two years of probe, the ED has not been able to find even one paisa in evidence. They raided chief minister's residence but got just Rs 73,000," she said.

"My husband issued directions to Water Minister Atishi while in custody. The Centre had issues with it. Do they want to ruin Delhi?" Sunita Kejriwal asked, adding that her husband was very sad over the issue.

She said Kejriwal was a brave and genuine person and his resolve was strong.

Also Read

ED takes cognisance of directions issued by Kejriwal to Delhi govt

Sunita Kejriwal reads out message from Delhi CM Kejriwal held in ED custody

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

AAP claims BJP wants to finish party, after Kejriwal summoned by ED

ED summoned Kejriwal in 'fake' case linked to Delhi Jal Board, says Atishi

Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi, Amit Shah among star campaigners of BJP in Bihar

ED seeks time from HC to reply to Kejriwal's plea in liquor policy case

Delhi Assembly adjourned amid protest by AAP MLAs against Kejriwal's arrest

Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: HC warns lawyers of severe consequences

Will ensure money looted from poor in Bengal is returned, says PM Modi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arvind KejriwalSunita KejriwalAAP governmentAAPAam Aadmi PartyEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story