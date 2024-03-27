My husband will reveal truth on March 28 in court, says Sunita Kejriwal

Stressing that no money was found in multiple Enforcement Directorate raids, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita on Wednesday said her husband would do a "big expose" on the alleged excise policy scam in court on March 28.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the ED on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded to the agency's custody till March 28.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sunita Kejriwal in a digital briefing said her husband will reveal the truth on March 28 and also present evidence.

"Despite two years of probe, the ED has not been able to find even one paisa in evidence. They raided chief minister's residence but got just Rs 73,000," she said.

"My husband issued directions to Water Minister Atishi while in custody. The Centre had issues with it. Do they want to ruin Delhi?" Sunita Kejriwal asked, adding that her husband was very sad over the issue.

She said Kejriwal was a brave and genuine person and his resolve was strong.