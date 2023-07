BJP president J P Nadda launched the party's "Nahi Sahega Rajasthan" campaign against the Congress government in the state at a public meeting in Jaipur on Sunday.

The campaign will be run across the state.

Nadda launched the campaign and a theme video which highlights crime against women, the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, communal riots and other issues.

He also released a "Fail Card" of the Congress-led state government.

Assembly elections in the state are due later this year.