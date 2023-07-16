Home / Politics / Ajit Pawar, other Maha NCP ministers meet Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

Ajit Pawar, other Maha NCP ministers meet Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

Ajit Pawar along with NCP ministers Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal, Aditi Tatkare and Dilip Walse Patil met Sharad Pawar at the Y B Chavan Centre located near the state secretariat 'Mantralaya'

Press Trust of India Mumbai
This was the first meeting between Sharad Pawar and the group-led by Ajit Pawar after he rebelled against his uncle and joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2

Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 2:32 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar along with some other ministers from his Nationalist Congress Party camp met NCP president Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday, a close associate of the deputy CM said.

This was the first meeting between Sharad Pawar and the group-led by Ajit Pawar after he rebelled against his uncle and joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2.

Ajit Pawar along with NCP ministers Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal, Aditi Tatkare and Dilip Walse Patil met Sharad Pawar at the Y B Chavan Centre located near the state secretariat 'Mantralaya'.

Sources from the Sharad Pawar camp said NCP state president Jayant Patil and party leader Jitendra Awhad had also reached the Y B Chavan Centre.

On Friday, Ajit Pawar visited Silver Oak, the official residence of the NCP supremo, to meet the latter's wife Pratibha Pawar after she underwent a surgery at a hospital here.

Ajit Pawar is known to be close to his aunt Pratibha. In 2019, she reportedly played a crucial role in bringing him back to the NCP fold after he and Devendra Fadnavis formed a short-lived government after the Assembly polls.

Topics :ajit pawarNCPSharad Pawar

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 2:32 PM IST

