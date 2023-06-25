Home / Politics / Nadda to address public rally in Telangana today to highlight achievements

Nadda to address public rally in Telangana today to highlight achievements

Nadda would also talk about the failures of the BRS government in the meeting, named as 'Nava Sankalpa Sabha', according to a BJP release

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 10:38 AM IST
Follow Us

BJP president J P Nadda is scheduled to address a public meeting at Nagarkurnool in Telangana on Sunday to highlight the work and achievements of the NDA government at the Centre.

Nadda would also talk about the failures of the BRS government in the meeting, named as 'Nava Sankalpa Sabha', according to a BJP release.

Before attending the meeting in Nagarkurnool, about 140 kms from Hyderabad, Nadda would meet noted political analyst K Nageshwar and Padma Shri recipient Ananda Shankar in Hyderabad as part of BJP's 'sampark se samarthan' campaign, it said.

The BJP in Telangana plans to organise public meetings attended by top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the state in the coming months as part of its preparations for the Legislative Assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year, the sources said.

A public meeting scheduled to be addressed at Khammam by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 15 had to be postponed as he was busy with measures to deal with Cyclone 'Biparjoy' then.

Also Read

Telangana celebrates state formation day, KCR launches 21-day fete

BJP appoints MLA Rajeev Bindal as party chief in Himachal Pradesh

Rs 6,000 aid for farmers by Maharashtra govt insufficient: Telangana CM

Telangana BJP chief slams CM Rao for not attending all-party meet on G20

Telangana Formation Day 2023: Details about India's youngest state

Oppn meet attendees disagree with AAP's charge against Cong on ordinance

Wolves hunt in packs but they can't hunt lion: Smriti Irani on Oppn meeting

Even God not spared in MP, says Digvijaya as Congress holds protests

Sat next to Mehbooba Mufti purposely, says Uddhav; attacks Fadnavis

Congress let Kartarpur Sahib go, PM Modi reunited it: Rajnath Singh

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaBJPTelangana

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story