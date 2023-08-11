Nadda, Union ministers, BJP allies address NDA spokespersons' meeting

Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers and the party's national president J P Nadda, and their allies attended a workshop organised for the ruling alliance's spokespersons for better coordination and evolving a joint approach in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"All NDA partners resolved to work together to expose the opposition and defeat the 'ghamandia' (arrogant) alliance to ensure that India's development journey continues under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," a statement said.

Regular dialogue to establish better coordination among NDA spokespersons was stressed during the meeting, a leader said.

Union minister Smriti Irani and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan inaugurated the workshop while Nadda addressed its valedictory session.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Bhupendra Yadav, Anurag Thakur, Tamil Maanila Congress leader G K Vasan, Apna Dal leader and Union minister Anupriya Patel and Sanjay Nishad of the Nishad party addressed different sessions of the programme.