PM Modi surpasses Indira Gandhi in tenure, becomes 2nd longest-serving PM

This landmark is more than just a number. It reflects a nearly 24-year-long journey of holding public office, first as Gujarat’s Chief Minister and then as the head of the union government.

Since then, he has led the BJP to back-to-back General Election wins in 2019 and 2024, becoming the only non-Congress Prime Minister in India’s history to be elected thrice with a majority. Modi is also the only Indian leader, across Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers, to win six consecutive elections as the face of his party — Gujarat (2002, 2007, 2012) and Lok Sabha (2014, 2019, 2024).

A series of historic firsts

PM Modi holds several unique distinctions.

* He is the only Prime Minister born after India’s Independence in 1947.

* He is also the longest-serving Prime Minister from a non-Hindi-speaking state