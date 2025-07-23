Home / Politics / Assam's Muslim population will match Hindus by 2041, says CM Himanta

Assam's Muslim population will match Hindus by 2041, says CM Himanta

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting here, Sarma claimed that out of around 34 per cent Muslims as per the 2011 Census, 31 per cent were those who had migrated to Assam earlier

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa
The CM said that empirical data and past census records show that in a few years from now, Assam's Muslim population will be close to 50 per cent. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Dibrugarh (Assam)
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 9:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday claimed that the population of Muslims in Assam will be almost equal to that of the Hindus by 2041 if the current growth rate is maintained.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting here, Sarma claimed that out of around 34 per cent Muslims as per the 2011 Census, 31 per cent were those who had migrated to Assam earlier.

When asked if Assamese indigenous people will become a minority after some years, he said, "This is not my take, it is just the Census result. Today as per the 2011 Census, 34 per cent of the population is Muslim."  Out of the total Muslim population of the state, three per cent are indigenous Assamese Muslims, Sarma stated.

"...then the 31 per cent are the Muslims who had migrated to Assam. And if you project that for 2021, 2031 and 2041, you will come to almost a 50:50 position. I am just stating what the statistical census report says," he claimed.

The CM said that empirical data and past census records show that in a few years from now, Assam's Muslim population will be close to 50 per cent.

According to the 2011 Census, Assam had a total Muslim population of 1.07 crore, making up 34.22 per cent of the total 3.12 crore residents of the state. There were 1.92 crore Hindus in the state, around 61.47 per cent of the total population.

The BJP has been regularly highlighting the demographic change, stating that at least nine districts became Muslim majority as per 2011 Census, up from six in 2001 and the number has increased to at least 11 at present, although the 2021 census report is yet to be prepared.

In 2001, when Assam had 23 districts, Muslims were in majority in six -- Dhubri (74.29), Goalpara (53.71), Barpeta (59.37), Nagaon (51), Karimganj (52.3) and Hailakandi (57.63).

The number of districts increased to 27 in 2011 and nine out of them had Muslim majority. These were Dhubri (79.67), Goalpara (57.52), Barpeta (70.74), Morigaon (52.56), Nagaon (55.36), Karimganj (56.36), Hailakandi (60.31), Bongaigaon (50.22) and Darrang (64.34).

When asked about the eviction drives, Sarma claimed that around 29 lakh bighas (almost 10 lakh acres) of land are under encroachment in the state.

"Eviction drives will continue... (but) I cannot do planning for so much land. My lifespan will be over, but then also the entire encroached land will not be vacated," he added.

On Monday, Sarma had claimed that these huge amounts of land were under encroachment of "illegal Bangladeshis and doubtful citizens" in the state.

He had also claimed that his government came under "international pressure" to put a stop to eviction drives after the operation at Gorukhuti in Darrang district soon after assuming power in 2021, but people were not dissuaded.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Explained: China's mega dam on Brahmaputra and India's downstream risks

Rajya Sabha adjourned without transacting any business amid Oppn protests

Home Ministry notifies resignation of VP Dhankhar; Rajya Sabha informed

Oppn MPs protest against Bihar SIR; vow to press for PM's presence in House

Opposition raises questions over ex Vice President Dhankhar's resignation

Topics :AssamHimanta Biswa SarmaMuslims

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 9:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story