Home / Politics / Oppn MPs tear, throw 'SIR' posters in bin as symbolic rejection of exercise

They also staged a protest march in Parliament House complex, demanding the rollback as well as a discussion on the issue in both houses

opposition protest, parliament, opposition in parliament
The MPs also raised slogans like "Save democracy" and "Stop vote-bandi". Image: X@ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 11:57 AM IST
Several MPs of the INDIA bloc parties, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, on Friday held an unusual protest in Parliament House complex against the voter roll revision in Bihar by tearing posters with 'SIR' written on them and putting them in a 'disposal bin'.

Ahead of the start of the day's proceedings, several MPs of the opposition, including those of the Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, TMC, RJD and Left parties, carried out a protest march with the banner 'SIR- Loktantra par Var'.

Then in front of the Makar Dwar steps, a bin was placed and one by one the opposition leaders, including Kharge and Gandhi, tore the poster with SIR written on it and put it in the bin as a symbolic rejection of the exercise.

The MPs also raised slogans like "Save democracy" and "Stop vote-bandi".

The opposition has been protesting in both houses of Parliament against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleging the EC's exercise was aimed at disenfranchising voters in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025Monsoon session of ParliamentOpposition

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

