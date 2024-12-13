National assets being handed to select capitalists: Rahul slams Centre

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the centre over privatization policies after a meeting with individuals associated with Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) at the Parliament Complex in Delhi on Friday.

Rahul Gandhi accused the government of being intent on privatizing even the profitable PSUs, alleging that national assets were being handed over to a 'select group of capitalists.'

Taking to its official handle on X, the Congress party posted, "Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met people associated with Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). The Modi government is bent on privatizing even the profitable PSUs."

"The country's assets are being handed over to select capitalists. We have been raising our voices against this issue from the streets to the Parliament and will continue to do so," the post said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, ahead of the debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha today, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday alleged that many autonomous bodies are being misused, adding that the governance in the country is not good.

A special discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution is all set to begin today and the newly elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to make her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha during the debate.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to initiate the debate. The two-day debate is expected to begin at 12 noon on Friday. Over 12 leaders from the BJP are expected to take part in the debate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the discussion on December 14 evening.

Leaders and members of parties in the ruling National Democratic Alliance including HD Kumaraswamy, Srikant Shinde, Shambhavi Chaudhary, Rajkumar Sangwan, Jiten Ram Manjhi, Anupriya Patel and Rajiv Ranjan Singh are also likely to speak during the debate.

Sources said leaders of BJP and its allies are likely to refer to Emergency and speak about the "fake narratives being peddled" by the opposition.DMK leaders TR Balu and A Raja and Trinamool Congress MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Mohua Moitra are likely to take part in the debate.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party have issued a 'three line whip' to ensure the presence of their members.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the Opposition wants the House to run and have a debate on 75 years of adoption of the Constitution on December 13-14.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20.