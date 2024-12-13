Unconstitutional things happening, says Kharge ahead of Constitution debate

Ahead of the debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha today, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday alleged that many autonomous bodies are being misused, adding that the governance in the country is not good.

"We have put this condition that there should be a discussion on the Constitution. Many unconstitutional things are going on, many autonomous bodies are being misused, the governance in the country is not good, so we want a debate so that everyone can know how the governance is going on," Kharge told ANI.

When asked about 'One Nation, One Election', the Congress president said that they will see what is in the bill and then they will react to it.

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the 'One Nation, One Election,' bill in the parliament, marking a significant step towards the electoral process.

A special discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution is all set to begin today and the newly elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to make her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha during the debate.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to initiate the debate.

The two-day debate is expected to begin at 12 noon on Friday. Over 12 leaders from the BJP are expected to take part in the debate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the discussion on December 14 evening.

Leaders and members of parties in the ruling National Democratic Alliance including HD Kumaraswamy, Srikant Shinde, Shambhavi Chaudhary, Rajkumar Sangwan, Jiten Ram Manjhi, Anupriya Patel and Rajiv Ranjan Singh are also likely to speak during the debate.

Sources said leaders of BJP and its allies are likely to refer to Emergency and speak about the "fake narratives being peddled" by the opposition.

DMK leaders TR Balu and A Raja and Trinamool Congress MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Mohua Moitra are likely to take part in the debate.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party have issued a 'three line whip' to ensure the presence of their members.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the Opposition wants the House to run and have a debate on 75 years of adoption of the Constitution on December 13-14.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20.