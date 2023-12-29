Home / Politics / Key meeting of Janata Dal (United) national executive in New Delhi

Key meeting of Janata Dal (United) national executive in New Delhi

It will be followed by the party's national council meeting later in the day which will ratify decisions taken in the executive

Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 12:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

A key meeting of the Janata Dal (United) national executive began here on Friday amid a buzz that party president Lalan Singh may step down to make way for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Kumar, Singh and other senior leaders of the party are attending the meeting.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It will be followed by the party's national council meeting later in the day which will ratify decisions taken in the executive.

Both Kumar and Singh have played down the reports of key changes being adopted in the party and have called these meetings routine.

Also Read

Nitish Kumar in soup over his 'birth control lessons' in Bihar Assembly

Everyone is free to come to Bihar: Nitish Kumar on Amit Shah's visit

Ahead of LS polls, Shah to visit Bihar today, address rally in Jhanjharpur

Nitish can return to NDA any time, says Athawale; takes dig at 'INDIA'

Bihar Assembly approves raising caste quota in govt jobs, education to 65%

2024 shaping up to be 'Hindutva vs popular welfare': Tharoor's dig at PM

CM Adityanath to visit Ayodhya to review preparations ahead of PM's visit

Maha CM Eknath Shinde announces 'Shivsankalp Abhiyaan' for Lok Sabha polls

Congress puts up bar codes for crowdfunding in Nagpur's mega rally

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge identify unemployment, inflation as key problems

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Janata Dal (United)national politicsPolitics

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story