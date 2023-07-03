Home / Politics / Nationalist Student Congress removes Praful Patel photo frame from office

Nationalist Student Congress removes Praful Patel photo frame from office

NSC, the student wing of the Nationalist Congress, removed photos of the MLAs that left the NCP with Ajit Pawar

The Nationalist Student Congress (NSC) has removed the photo frame of Praful Patel, the working president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), from the NCS office in Delhi.

NCS, the student wing of the NCP, took down Patel's photo along with other former members of the NCP a day after they were sworn in as ministers in the Maharashtra government, under Shiv Sena leader, chief minister Eknath Shinde.

In a video shared by ANI on Twitter, a member of the NSC can be seen taking the photo frame off the wall and taking it out of the office.

"We removed Praful Patel's photo frame and all other leaders who left NCP since they are not part of the NCP family anymore...," said Sonia Doohan, NCP student wing's national president.

NCP working President Praful Patel's photo frame removed from the Nationalist Student Congress office in Delhi.

"We removed Praful Patel's photo frame and all other leaders who left NCP since they are not part of the NCP family anymore...," says NCP student wing national… pic.twitter.com/A0WWHg3zOt — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023

Praful Patel had said the decision to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government was a collective one, which was taken by the party to provide political stability and help develop Maharashtra.

"Joining the Maharashtra government was a collective decision taken by NCP for the development of the state, country and in view of the able leadership of PM Modi. In Nagaland, we have supported the NDA. We have supported the Maharashtra government to ensure the development of the state and to provide political stability," Patel said.

"If NCP can align with Shiv Sena then why not with BJP? There are no ideological differences," he added.

The NCP on Monday decided to sack party leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare from the party's register of members for 'anti-party activities'.

NCP has also filed a petition for disqualification of the nine members that joined the Eknath Shinde-led government.
 

