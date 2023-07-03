Nationalist Student Congress removes Praful Patel photo frame from office

The Nationalist Student Congress (NSC) has removed the photo frame of Praful Patel, the working president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), from the NCS office in Delhi.

NCS, the student wing of the NCP, took down Patel's photo along with other former members of the NCP a day after they were sworn in as ministers in the Maharashtra government, under Shiv Sena leader, chief minister Eknath Shinde.

In a video shared by ANI on Twitter, a member of the NSC can be seen taking the photo frame off the wall and taking it out of the office.

"We removed Praful Patel's photo frame and all other leaders who left NCP since they are not part of the NCP family anymore...," said Sonia Doohan, NCP student wing's national president.

"Joining the Maharashtra government was a collective decision taken by NCP for the development of the state, country and in view of the able leadership of PM Modi. In Nagaland, we have supported the NDA. We have supported the Maharashtra government to ensure the development of the state and to provide political stability," Patel said.

"If NCP can align with Shiv Sena then why not with BJP? There are no ideological differences," he added.

NCP has also filed a petition for disqualification of the nine members that joined the Eknath Shinde-led government.

