Live updatesNewly inducted Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Praful Patel reach the residence of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in MumbaiNCP's Maharashtra president Jayant Patil, says "We have sent a petition to the Assembly speaker last night. We requested him to hear us. Our party's strength in the Assembly is 53, of which 9 have defected, the rest all are with us. We will give them a fair chance to come back but will take action against those who do not come back".Some of our people fell prey to BJP's tactics to break other parties: Sharad Pawar.