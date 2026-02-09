Monday, February 09, 2026 | 06:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Emcure Pharma, Schaeffler shares look bullish; Osho Krishan suggests 'Buy'

Emcure Pharma, Schaeffler shares look bullish; Osho Krishan suggests 'Buy'

Emcure Pharmaceuticals and Schaeffler shares show strong bullish technical setups. Osho Krishan of Angel One recommend 'Buy' with defined stop losses and target prices.

Stocks to buy today, Feb 9

Osho Krishan of Angel One suggests stocks to buy today, Feb 9

Osho Krishan Mumbai
Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 6:26 AM IST

Osho Krishan, Angel One, Stock recommendation for Feb 9, 2026

  NSE Scrip – EMCURE
View - Bullish
Last Close - ₹1,515
 
Emcure Pharma share price has been in a secular uptrend, hovering above all its significant EMAs on the daily chart, with a 'higher high' formation. The technical structure seems positive with the SuperTrend indicator favouring the bullish price action. Additionally, the stock price has rebounded after testing the neckline of consolidation breakout on the daily chart, adding to the bullish quotient.
 
Hence, we recommend to BUY EMCURE around ₹1,500 | Stop loss: ₹1,430 | Share price target: ₹1,620-1,640
 

NSE Scrip – SCHAEFFLER
View - Bullish
Last Close – ₹3,814
 
Schaeffler share price has been in a corrective phase until it tested the 50-per cent Fibonacci retracement, which was identified as a strong demand zone and showcased a robust rebound on the weekly chart. Also, the recent traction from the support zone and oversold terrain portrays an early signal of reversal in the near-term. Additionally, the 14-week RSI and MACD histograms are both in line with the pullback moment in the counter, suggesting a strong risk-reward ratio for the counter.
 
Hence, we recommend to BUY SCHAEFFLER around ₹3,800-3,770 | Stop loss: ₹3,580 | Share price target: ₹4,100-4,160
   
=======================
Disclaimer: This article is by Osho Krishan, chief manager, technical & derivatives research, Angel One. Views expressed are his own.

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 6:26 AM IST

