Emcure Pharma, Schaeffler shares look bullish; Osho Krishan suggests 'Buy'

Osho Krishan, Angel One, Stock recommendation for Feb 9, 2026

NSE Scrip – EMCURE

View - Bullish

Last Close - ₹1,515

Emcure Pharma share price has been in a secular uptrend, hovering above all its significant EMAs on the daily chart, with a 'higher high' formation. The technical structure seems positive with the SuperTrend indicator favouring the bullish price action. Additionally, the stock price has rebounded after testing the neckline of consolidation breakout on the daily chart, adding to the bullish quotient.

Hence, we recommend to BUY EMCURE around ₹1,500 | Stop loss: ₹1,430 | Share price target: ₹1,620-1,640

NSE Scrip – SCHAEFFLER

View - Bullish

Last Close – ₹3,814

Schaeffler share price has been in a corrective phase until it tested the 50-per cent Fibonacci retracement, which was identified as a strong demand zone and showcased a robust rebound on the weekly chart. Also, the recent traction from the support zone and oversold terrain portrays an early signal of reversal in the near-term. Additionally, the 14-week RSI and MACD histograms are both in line with the pullback moment in the counter, suggesting a strong risk-reward ratio for the counter.

Hence, we recommend to BUY SCHAEFFLER around ₹3,800-3,770 | Stop loss: ₹3,580 | Share price target: ₹4,100-4,160

Disclaimer: This article is by Osho Krishan, chief manager, technical & derivatives research, Angel One. Views expressed are his own.