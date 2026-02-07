Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / SBI Q3FY26 result: Profit jumps 13.06% to ₹21,317 cr, income at ₹1.85 trn

SBI Q3FY26 result: Profit jumps 13.06% to ₹21,317 cr, income at ₹1.85 trn

On a standalone basis, the largest lender in the country reported 24.48 per cent jump in the December quarter net profit at ₹21,028 crore as against ₹16,891 crore in the year-ago period

banking, state banks

Total income on a standalone basis grew to ₹1,40,915 crore from ₹1,28,467 crore in the year-ago period

Apexa Rai new delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State Bank of India on Saturday reported 13.06 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹21,317 crore for December quarter FY26.
 
The state-owned bank had reported a net profit of ₹18,853 crore for the year-ago period, and ₹21,137 crore in the preceding September quarter.
 
On a standalone basis, the largest lender in the country reported 24.48 per cent jump in the December quarter net profit at ₹21,028 crore as against ₹16,891 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Total income on a standalone basis grew to ₹1,40,915 crore from ₹1,28,467 crore in the year-ago period, while overall expenses were up at ₹1,08,052 crore as against ₹1,04,917 crore in Q3 2024-25.
 
 
Gross non performing assets ratio improved to 1.57 per cent as of December 31, 2025 from 1.73 per cent in September, while the overall provisions came at ₹4,507 crore as against ₹911 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Overall capital adequacy ratio stood at 14.04 per cent as of December 31, 2025, with the core buffer at 10.99 per cent.

More From This Section

Tata Steel

Tata Steel Q3FY26 profit jumps multifold to ₹2,688.7 cr, revenue up 6.4%

MRF Tyres

MRF Q3FY26 result: Profit more than doubles to ₹692 cr, dividend declared

airtel bharti airtel

Bharti Airtel Q3FY26 results: Net profit falls 55% to ₹6,630 crore

BSE, Stock Markets

Q3 results: Tata Steel, Siemens, Bosch, and Shree Cement, 195 more on Feb 6

paper, industry, investment, JK Paper

JK Paper Q3 net profit falls to ₹27.53 crore amid plant shutdowns

Topics : State Bank of India YONO sbi Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayPFC-REC MergerQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance