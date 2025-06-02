No merger talks: Anil Deshmukh denies rumours after Sharad-Ajit Pawar meet

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh on Monday dismissed speculations about a merger with the NCP, following a meeting between NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Sharad Pawar met his estranged nephew Ajit Pawar in Pune. They have been seen together on multiple occasions in the recent past, triggering speculations about a possible merger. The statement comes a day aftermet his estranged nephewin Pune. They have been seen together on multiple occasions in the recent past, triggering speculations about a possible merger.

However, dismissing the same, Deshmukh told reporters, "There is no discussion on both the NCPs reuniting".

He added that the two leaders keep meeting on different occasions on issues related to sugar and educational institutes. There has been no discussion on the two factions merging, Deshmukh said.

Ajit Pawar refused to respond when he was asked about the same after his meeting with Sharad Pawar on Sunday, reported The Indian Express. Similarly, Sharad Pawar had last month said that his daughter and MP Supriya Sule would make a decision about the merger after consulting with the party’s MLAs and MPs. ALSO READ: All-party delegation led by NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule arrives in Qatar Dismissing the possibility of a merger, Sule said, "If anything has to happen, it would be between Ajit Pawar and myself. But Ajit Pawar has already clarified that there is no proposal for a merger. And therefore, I too want to say the same. Everything is in the air," as quoted by The Indian Express.