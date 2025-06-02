Home / Politics / Unease around Akash Anand's political journey natural, says Mayawati

Mayawati expressed confidence that Anand would now fully commit himself to carrying forward the message of BR Ambedkar and BSP founder Kanshi Ram

Mayawati
Mayawati's remarks come amid internal reshuffling within the BSP. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
BSP chief Mayawati on Monday said it was "natural" that there was some unease regarding the "ups and downs" of party leader Akash Anand's political journey and his recent appointment as the chief national coordinator of the party.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president cautioned against rival parties that align with the Congress, BJP and the Samajwadi Party, saying her party was the only true Ambedkarite party.

In a post on social media platform X, Mayawati said, BSP is the only true Ambedkarite party committed to the welfare of the Bahujan community. It has a tradition of taking action in the party interest and taking them back if they show remorse." 

  "It is natural for some people to feel uneasy about the ups and downs in Shri Akash Anand's political journey and his appointment as the party's chief national coordinator, she added.

Mayawati's remarks come amid internal reshuffling within the BSP. A month after he was brought back into the party fold, Anand was appointed as the chief of national coordinators.

As chief national coordinator, Anand will function above the three national coordinators.

The post has been created especially for Anand, making him virtually the party's second in command.

Mayawati expressed confidence that Anand would now fully commit himself to carrying forward the message of BR Ambedkar and BSP founder Kanshi Ram. 

The party has no place for opportunistic and self-serving individuals, she said.

Taking a dig at rival political parties, Mayawati cautioned supporters against organisations and leaders whom she described as seasonal frogs attempting to weaken the BSP and "Bahujan unity" by aligning with parties like the Congress, BJP and Samajwadi Party.

Leaders who, for personal gain, may become MLAs, MPs or ministers by aligning with such parties will not bring any real benefit to the community. People must stay alert, she warned.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :MayawatiBSPPolitics

