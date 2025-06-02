Home / Politics / Kharge's photo missing from Congress poster in Goa, BJP slams party

Kharge's photo missing from Congress poster in Goa, BJP slams party

While the Congress claimed Kharge's picture was 'erroneously' left out from the banner, the ruling BJP alleged the opposition party 'humiliated its Dalit president'

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge
Kharge's photo missing from Congress poster in Goa, BJP slams party. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 2:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Goa Congress is facing criticism for failing to include a photo of its national president Mallikarjun Kharge in a banner put up during the Statehood Day celebration last week.

While the Congress claimed Kharge's picture was "erroneously" left out from the banner, the ruling BJP alleged the opposition party "humiliated its Dalit president".

The state Congress had organised a meeting in Panaji on the occasion of Goa Statehood Day on May 30, after it cancelled a public meeting scheduled at Navelim (in South Goa) where Kharge was supposed to be present. 

ALSO READ: Kharge urges Centre to release funds for northeastern states hit by floods

A banner during the event carried pictures of senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Goa party chief Amit Patkar and Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, but Kharge's photo was missing.

The Goa BJP posted a photo of the banner on its X handle on Saturday along with a message claiming the Congress has "humiliated their Dalit president."  "Mallikarjun Kharge's photo deliberately left out from Congress' official Goa Statehood Day banner - a snub to the party's own national president?," the BJP added.

When contacted, state Congress chief Patkar claimed Kharge's picture was "erroneously" left out from the poster.

"If you check all other posters which we had put up across the city, his picture is there," he told PTI.

"This is a small error. Why are you making an issue out of it? We are raising more serious issues against the BJP," Patkar added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Punjab BJP deletes tribute post for those killed during Operation Bluestar

Unease around Akash Anand's political journey natural, says Mayawati

AIADMK defers RS seat allotment, DMDK to reveal poll ties in Jan 2026

Premium

Liquor ban in Bihar turns election flashpoint amid rising criticism

Premium

Shashi Tharoor's independent stance fuels friction within Congress

Topics :mallikarjun khargeCongressBJP

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story