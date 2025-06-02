Punjab BJP deletes tribute post for those killed during Operation Bluestar

The Punjab BJP has deleted a social media post in which it paid tributes to "martyrs" of Operation Blue Star, the Army operation which was carried out in June 1984 to flush out armed militants from the Golden Temple.

The post on X was shared on Sunday but it was taken down later without assigning any reason for the same.

In the post, the Punjab BJP had condemned the then Congress government for "attacking the Golden Temple" and expressed solidarity with the families of those who lost their lives.

The post, which has now been deleted, read, "June 1, 1984'?' 'Saka Neela Tara'. A humble tribute to all the martyrs of the day one of the attack on the Darbar Sahib by the Congress government."

ALSO READ: BJP to hold training camp for MP leaders to boost public communication The BJP had also shared pictures of the damage suffered by the Akal Takht, which is the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, and an armoured vehicle with deflated tyres. The post, which was shared on Facebook as well, was deleted a few hours later. Meanwhile, officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj has appealed to the Sikh community to commemorate the first week of June, which he described it as 'Shaheedi Hafta' (martyrdom week), with the "spirit of Panthic unity and pay respectful homage to the martyrs."

ALSO READ: Some use religion to 'push hateful politics': SY Quraishi slams BJP's Dubey In a statement, Gargaj stated, "In June 1984, when Sikh devotees had gathered to observe the martyrdom day of the fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, the then Congress-led government launched a military assault using tanks, artillery, and bullets on the central Sikh religious place, Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib, and Sri Akal Takht Sahib." He said, "the Sikh community can never forget the military attack of June 1984. "The first week of June each year is a deeply emotional and solemn time for the 'Panth', when martyrs are remembered," he said.